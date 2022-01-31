Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 98,205 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,188,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,205 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.85% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $631,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.89. 42,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 317.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

