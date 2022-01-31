Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,893 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,298 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $317,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $524.90. 21,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.84. The company has a market cap of $247.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

