Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,067,830 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,067,830 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.54% of General Dynamics worth $297,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,414. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

