Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 142,016 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,556,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 142,016 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.4% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.57% of CVS Health worth $641,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.12. 57,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $109.34. The company has a market cap of $141.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

