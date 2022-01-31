Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 220,379 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 781,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 220,379 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $305,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $680,292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UNH traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $468.82. 26,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

