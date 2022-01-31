Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74,492 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of Visa worth $222,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.41. 104,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,631,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

