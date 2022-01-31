Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $46.80

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $48.51. Calix shares last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 6,115 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $6,194,015 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Calix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Calix by 5,693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Calix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
About Calix (NYSE:CALX)
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
