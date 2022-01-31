Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $46.80

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $48.51. Calix shares last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 6,115 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Calix alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $6,194,015 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Calix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Calix by 5,693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Calix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.