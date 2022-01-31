Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stake Increased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220,487 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.83% of Camtek worth $49,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $342,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of CAMT opened at $33.58 on Monday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

