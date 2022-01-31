Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,167,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

