Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $5,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.