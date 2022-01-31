Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.06

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.06 and last traded at C$36.72, with a volume of 373528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.40.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 186.48%.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

