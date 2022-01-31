Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for RPC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,275,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

