Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

WPC opened at $77.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.