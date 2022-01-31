Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper Sells 6,767 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $4.11 on Monday, reaching $146.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $102.57 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.