Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.96. 12,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 733,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFFN. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,841,000 after buying an additional 1,300,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,010,000 after buying an additional 328,929 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

