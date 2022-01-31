Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 2,492 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 137.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 48,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $271.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $236.10 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.