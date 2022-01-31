Carbon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,793.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $118,793.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.98 or 0.07093315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,471.94 or 0.99852133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,330,945 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.