Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $35.27 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $35.27 billion and $920.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00181749 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00030570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00072384 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00375342 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,046,772,161 coins and its circulating supply is 33,566,255,402 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

