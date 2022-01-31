Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.