Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CABGY shares. HSBC lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 121,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

