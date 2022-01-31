Carlyle Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Carlyle Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,755,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,539,994 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up about 29.4% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 15.51% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $3,717,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

ZI traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 814.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $43,870,342.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,773,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,548,449 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

