Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 25,300,000 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Carlyle Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,106,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300,000 shares during the period. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics comprises approximately 17.3% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 53.06% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $2,182,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,408,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 960,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,964,000 after acquiring an additional 953,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 856,287 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCDX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of OCDX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. 13,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,516. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.44.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

