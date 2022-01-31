Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.60

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.60 and last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 192143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAS shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.81.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2781218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

