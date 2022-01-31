Cash Tech Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $46,877.61 and approximately $30.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cash Tech has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00114291 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cash Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

