CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 25.8% in January

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CASI opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.34.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.