Casper Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $275.91 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.40 or 0.06937304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.16 or 0.99957471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,638,303,960 coins and its circulating supply is 3,145,468,161 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

