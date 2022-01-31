Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSPR. Roth Capital cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Casper Sleep by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $282.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

