Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Brian J. Cooke Buys 3,500 Shares

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,500 shares of Castings stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £12,215 ($16,480.03).
Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 350 ($4.72) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.63. The stock has a market cap of £152.71 million and a PE ratio of 17.10. Castings P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.67).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 3.66 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Castings’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.
Castings Company Profile
Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.
