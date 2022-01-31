Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Brian J. Cooke Buys 3,500 Shares

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,500 shares of Castings stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £12,215 ($16,480.03).

Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 350 ($4.72) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.63. The stock has a market cap of £152.71 million and a PE ratio of 17.10. Castings P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.67).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 3.66 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Castings’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGS. began coverage on Castings in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.15) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.15) price target on shares of Castings in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

