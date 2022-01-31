CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 698,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,000. Apple accounts for 3.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Apple by 75.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.