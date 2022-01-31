Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.21 Million

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report $387.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.06 million to $396.60 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.77 million.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $116.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

