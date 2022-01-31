CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 551.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $98.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

