Celer Network (CELR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.18 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $325.69 million and approximately $40.18 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,516,854,190 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars.

