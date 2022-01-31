Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $4.26

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.46. Celularity shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 167 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CELU shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Celularity alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.