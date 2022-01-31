Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,379.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

