Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

