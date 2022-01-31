Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 11,157 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 196,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 637,872 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $75.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $318.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

