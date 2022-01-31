Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.77.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

CG opened at C$10.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -7.16%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

