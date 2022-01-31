Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 75.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

