Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 4%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.00. 8,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,269,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 78.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 359.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 126,952 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,510,000 after buying an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

