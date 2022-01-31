Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading Down 2.5%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 761.60 ($10.24) and last traded at GBX 785 ($10.55). 25,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 45,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.82).

CER has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.94) to GBX 950 ($12.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.44) to GBX 1,120 ($15.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £231.68 million and a P/E ratio of 36.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 860.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 828.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

