Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Short Interest Up 74.6% in January

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the December 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth $93,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Cerner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cerner by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 73.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

CERN opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

