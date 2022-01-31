CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 157.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,506 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of CEVA worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CEVA by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of CEVA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,668. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

