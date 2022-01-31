CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 3.7%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.83 and last traded at $68.50. Approximately 26,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,481,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in CF Industries by 702.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $46,331,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

