CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 13%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) was up 13% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.52. Approximately 284,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 423,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.88. The company has a market cap of C$893.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

