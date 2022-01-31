Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $17.34

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.34 or 0.00045030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $8.10 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

