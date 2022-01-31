Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 7th

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:CNTQU opened at $10.18 on Monday. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,860,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,591,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000.

