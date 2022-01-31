Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 2.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

NYSE CRL opened at $321.73 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

