ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $895,138.24 and approximately $22,024.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,477.63 or 1.00002036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00028842 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.81 or 0.00501099 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

