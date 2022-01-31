Chegg (CHGG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG opened at $24.37 on Monday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.