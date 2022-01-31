Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Denise V. Gonick Buys 800 Shares

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.05. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

